Grimes & Elon Musk Change Baby’s Name to Comply With California Law

Billboard.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Grimes and Elon Musk have apparently changed their baby boy's unusual name to comply with California law.
Grimes changes her son's name to comply with California law

 Grimes and Elon Musk have changed their baby's name to comply with California law.

