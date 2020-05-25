Global  

Trump Misspells Name of Marine Reservist Dem Rep, Insults Him as ‘American Fraud,’ Lies About Him Voting for Pelosi as Speaker

Mediaite Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Trump Misspells Name of Marine Reservist Dem Rep, Insults Him as ‘American Fraud,’ Lies About Him Voting for Pelosi as SpeakerTrump misspells name of Marine reservist and Dem Rep. Conor Lamb, insults him as 'American fraud,' and lies about him having voted for Pelosi to be House Speaker
milo08 Trump Misspells Name of Marine Reservist Dem Rep, Insults Him as ‘American Fraud,’ Lies About Him Voting for Pelosi… https://t.co/WBr91gdwKr 2 minutes ago

Katie Lano Trump Misspells Name of Marine Reservist Dem Rep, Insults Him as 'American Fraud,' Lies About Him Voting for Pelo..… https://t.co/0Jvga1Bw5j 20 minutes ago

Destiny Calling When is enough enough? I'm over this blabbering idiot. Trump Insults Marine Reservist Dem Rep as 'American Fraud' https://t.co/o358YkmceX 21 minutes ago

james Trump Misspells Name of Marine Reservist Dem Rep, Insults Him as ‘American Fraud,’ Lies About Him Voting for Pelosi… https://t.co/F1eGSD4S3f 27 minutes ago

Frances RT @Mediaite: In Twitter Attack, Trump Misspells Name of Marine Reservist Dem Rep. Conor Lamb, Insults Him as 'an American Fraud,' and Lies… 42 minutes ago

Tom Looby Trump Misspells Name of Marine Reservist Dem Rep, Insults Him as ‘American Fraud,’ Lies About Him Voting for Pelosi… https://t.co/aicKlofIvT 42 minutes ago

JediTokker @realDonaldTrump @VP @WhiteHouse @senatemajldr @HouseGOP @SenateGOP #FuckTheGOP Trump Misspells Name of Marine Res… https://t.co/zuTX3tYywM 1 hour ago

Helene Miller Walsh ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is a disgrace to the office he holds and to the American people whom he represents. https://t.co/bkTnt7UDe4 1 hour ago