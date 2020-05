Jake Paul & Dolan Twins Reunite & Recreate Old Photo On TikTok! Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jake Paul recently met up with Grayson and Ethan Dolan for a new YouTube video! The twins just recently moved into a new house and Grayson bought his brother a very expensive house warming gift, a $40k watch, and Jake helped reveal the present with a different, fake gift. β€œAlright fine grays the best brother [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dolan Twins React To Corey La Barrie Death



The Dolan Twins react to the passing of Corey La Barrie and slam hate on TikTok. Plus - David Dobrik and Faze Rug have awkward encounters with trespassers. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 04:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this