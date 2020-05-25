Cameron Boyce Foundation Announces 21st Birthday Fundraiser To End Gun Violence & Cure Epilepsy
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The Cameron Boyce Foundation has revealed how they are honoring Cameron Boyce on what would have been his 21st birthday! The late actor’s family and close friends are looking to raise $50k to help end gun violence and cure epilepsy through the foundation. “This Thursday would have been Cam’s 21st birthday🎉. In his honor, we’re [...]
