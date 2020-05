Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'Completely false. Total fiction': NYT Editor Cliff Levy calls out Trump's inaccurate claim that the paper reported he's been talking of moving the GOP Convention from Charlotte to his Florida golf resort. 'Completely false. Total fiction': NYT Editor Cliff Levy calls out Trump's inaccurate claim that the paper reported he's been talking of moving the GOP Convention from Charlotte to his Florida golf resort. 👓 View full article