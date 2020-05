Jeetendra on Baarish 2: Remembering lines at this age is tough Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

I hope I didn't mess it up," laughs Jeetendra, his sense of humour evidently not dampened by the years. At 78, the veteran is rediscovering the joy that comes with taking chances. Earlier this month, Jeetendra made his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Baarish 2. Standing by his side in the endeavour was producer-daughter and his... I hope I didn't mess it up," laughs Jeetendra, his sense of humour evidently not dampened by the years. At 78, the veteran is rediscovering the joy that comes with taking chances. Earlier this month, Jeetendra made his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Baarish 2. Standing by his side in the endeavour was producer-daughter and his 👓 View full article

