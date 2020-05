Jyotika: The character of Venba that I play in PonMagal Vandhal is the most challenging role I have played Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of the much-awaited Tamil courtroom drama PonMagal Vandhal on May 21, 2020. Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed performance by Jyotika who essays the character of a lawyer. With PonMagal Vandhal, Jyotika takes the centre stage as we find her in a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this