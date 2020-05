Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cynthia Erivo performed a beautiful cover of Mariah Carey's classic song "Hero" as part of the 2020 National Memorial Day Concert! The Oscar-nominated actress said that the song is "dedicated to all the new heroes fighting the frontlines of the COVID-19 virus." On Instagram, Cynthia added, "Their life lives in our memory and gives us [...]