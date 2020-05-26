Global  

Watch: City Girls’ Yung Miami Shows Everyone How She Twerked, Flexed + Turned Up This Memorial Day

SOHH Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Watch: City Girls’ Yung Miami Shows Everyone How She Twerked, Flexed + Turned Up This Memorial DayCity Girls’ Yung Miami didn’t stay cooped up this past Memorial Day Weekend. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a few glimpses into how much fun she had under the sun. Look and watch below! “I’m a rich a** b*tch with a attitude!” -Yung Miami’s Instagram “Aye!!😜”

The post Watch: City Girls’ Yung Miami Shows Everyone How She Twerked, Flexed + Turned Up This Memorial Day appeared first on .
