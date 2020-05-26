Grimes, Elon Musk Change Baby's Name Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's now called...



*Grimes* and *Elon Musk* have been forced to change their baby's name.



The baby was born earlier this month, with the couple promptly naming it X Æ A-12.



A convoluted origin story for the name was made public, including a link to a potential Burial song.



Sadly, Californian courts only recognise baby names registered using the 26 letters of the English alphabet, meaning a last minute adjustment had to be made.



Please welcome: X Æ A-Xii.



Writing on Instagram, Grimes said: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”



