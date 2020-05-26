Grimes, Elon Musk Change Baby's Name

*Grimes* and *Elon Musk* have been forced to change their baby's name.
The baby was born earlier this month, with the couple promptly naming it X Æ A-12.
A convoluted origin story for the name was made public, including a link to a potential Burial song.
Sadly, Californian courts only recognise baby names registered using the 26 letters of the English alphabet, meaning a last minute adjustment had to be made.
Please welcome: X Æ A-Xii.
Writing on Instagram, Grimes said: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.