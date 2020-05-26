Saisha Bassi's 'Cash Flows' Is A Superb Introduction

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

East London vocalist *Saisha Bassi* has shared her new single 'Cash Flows'.



Honing her skills on the capital's open mic circuit, Saisha Bassi's talents have been a carefully kept secret for years.



Tender of vocal and cutting of lyric, her material leans on neo-soul greats - Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill - while adding something entirely her own.



Fusing her British-Indian heritage with this template, she pulls the music in a fresh direction, with some emphatic consequences.



Parker Ighile produces new single 'Cash Flows', and it's about learning to stay in control of what your heart truly desires.



She comments: “Whether you want true love, success or to make money; turning your fear into determination can tear down the system that is used to deter us from going after what we really want.”



