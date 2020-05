Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says it would be easy to make a director's cut of his 2016 movie. The super-villain team-up movie was panned badly at the time of the release. Since the release, Ayer has been vocal about how his original vision for the film had been majorly reworked.



With the news of Snyder Cut of Justice... 👓 View full article