wendy applehead Country singer Morgan Wallen apologizes after arrest outside Kid Rock's Nashville bar https://t.co/IQ4J2fRejS 4 minutes ago ⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Getting Arrested Outside Kid Rock's Bar Morgan Wallen had quite the Memorial Day wee… https://t.co/sG0eecvMkZ 5 hours ago Lance Staggs RT @nwademgaz: Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly cond… 12 hours ago NWA Democrat-Gazette Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disord… https://t.co/sU4QPUJNSW 12 hours ago We The Best Hip Hop and R&B 🔥 Country singer Morgan Wallen arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct - Page Six https://t.co/RXGV1FRBAH 14 hours ago Stacie RT @PageSix: Country singer Morgan Wallen arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct https://t.co/fTHPZsZFKF https://t.co/E0PF1Pu… 15 hours ago DeAngelo Marquise Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disord… https://t.co/Kn9GiSdFN0 16 hours ago WJTV 12 News Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disord… https://t.co/vBKzRGfFxf 16 hours ago