Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ajay Devgn praises Sonu Sood for his efforts in sending migrants back home

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday lauded 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded labourers to return their native places. Devgn took to Twitter to laud Sood for his exemplary'work.

"The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sonu Sood continues efforts to send stranded migrants back to their hometowns

Sonu Sood continues efforts to send stranded migrants back to their hometowns 01:13

 Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his roles in films like 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg', arranged safe road travel for the migrants to help them reach their respective homes on May 24. He has sent over 12,000 migrants to their native places so far. Video of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Sonu Sood wins praise for arranging buses for stranded migrant workers | Oneindia news [Video]

Coronavirus: Sonu Sood wins praise for arranging buses for stranded migrant workers | Oneindia news

Sonu Sood has become a real life hero when the entire country is battling Coronavirus Pandemic, leaving the migrants in the country devastated with no jobs and many walking back hundreds of kilometeres..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this

XappieBollywood

Xappie Bollywood #AjayDevgn is all praises for #SonuSood and his selfless service to migrants amid #Coronavirus pandemic @ajaydevgn… https://t.co/tYnu0ZVB3f 12 minutes ago

ShivaaySarvjeet

Sarvjeet Shivaay🇮🇳 RT @News18Movies: Here's how #AjayDevgn praised #SonuSood for helping stranded migrants reach home. #coronavirus #travel #Bollywood #actor… 16 minutes ago

shwetab23

Shweta RT @celebritytadkaa: #AjayDevgn praises #SonuSood for Helping Migrants To reach home safely amid COVID-19 Lockdown. https://t.co/DRLona9x6l 24 minutes ago

celebritytadkaa

Celebrity Tadka #AjayDevgn praises #SonuSood for Helping Migrants To reach home safely amid COVID-19 Lockdown. https://t.co/DRLona9x6l 24 minutes ago

chahat_25

chahat singh RT @indiaforums: Ajay Devgn praises Sonu Sood for Helping migrant workers reach home! @ajaydevgn @SonuSood https://t.co/VHAqfv58io 2 hours ago

KRKBoxOffice

KRKBOXOFFICE Ajay Devgn praises Sonu Sood efforts in sending migrants home amid Covid-19 crisis https://t.co/ew5ZUkitke @SonuSood @ajaydevgn 3 hours ago