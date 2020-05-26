Ajay Devgn praises Sonu Sood for his efforts in sending migrants back home
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday lauded 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded labourers to return their native places. Devgn took to Twitter to laud Sood for his exemplary'work.
"The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you,...
Actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his roles in films like 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg', arranged safe road travel for the migrants to help them reach their respective homes on May 24. He has sent over 12,000 migrants to their native places so far. Video of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has...
Sonu Sood has become a real life hero when the entire country is battling Coronavirus Pandemic, leaving the migrants in the country devastated with no jobs and many walking back hundreds of kilometeres..