Riteish's special birthday post for his father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
On the 75th birth anniversary of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son Riteish Deshmukh posted a special video on social media. In the video, the actor is seen putting his hand through the sleeves of his father's outfit. He also hugged his father's kurta.

"Happy Birthday PAPPA... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75,"...
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilas Rao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilas Rao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary 00:57

 On the 75th birthday of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilas Rao Deshmukh on Tuesday, actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered his father, saying he misses him everyday.

