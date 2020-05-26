Riteish's special birthday post for his father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () On the 75th birth anniversary of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son Riteish Deshmukh posted a special video on social media. In the video, the actor is seen putting his hand through the sleeves of his father's outfit. He also hugged his father's kurta.
"Happy Birthday PAPPA... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75,"...
