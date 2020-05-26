Monsta X Return With 'Fantasia' Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Monsta X* have shared their new project 'Fantasia'.



The seven track project represents a forward step from the K-Pop icons, who have been largely silent of late.



Returning to the action, the succinct new project underlines their precocious creativity, and their breadth.



Say the group...



"Every day, we repeatedly experience trial and error. Nonetheless, we take on tomorrow without taking any break. We put forth a hundred efforts just to get one thing, but it’s so easy for that tiny bit to disappear. Just as the fierce process and intense competition make us stronger, we are heading off in search of a place that won’t shake in the face of the heavy storm, jealousy, expectations, and disappointment towards me."



The title track has received a colossal new video, amplifying its impact.I.M and Joohoney steered the track, with Showmu explaining:



"I know people all around the world are having a hard time right now. I’m hoping we can give a little bit of fun to everyone through the release of our new album..."



