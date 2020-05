Halsey Broke Her Ankle in a Kitchen Mishap Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Halsey broke her ankle in a kitchen mishap and explained what happened. "I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher," she told Capital Breakfast during an appearance this week. "And the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live [...]

