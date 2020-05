Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Late last month, Kendall Jenner was photographed with NBA star Devin Booker and now, they were just seen together again! It appears from the photos as if the 24-year-old model was picking up the 23-year-old Phoenix Suns NBA star from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Monday (May 25). The first time Kendall and [...] 👓 View full article