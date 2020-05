Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Richard Herd has sadly died at the age of 87. Variety reports that the veteran actor, who is best known for portraying Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld, passed away in Los Angeles over the weekend from cancer. Mr. Wilhelm was the New York Yankees exec who supervised George Costanza (Jason Alexander) after he landed a job [...] πŸ‘“ View full article