Look: Rick Ross Jumping Into A Swimming Pool Will Cool Your Whole Week Off – “Rate My Dive” Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross is making sure he’s staying cool all season. The hip-hop entertainer took a break from hit-making this week to share some epic pics of himself jumping into a massive pool. Look and swipe below. “Rate my dive. Leave a comment.” -Rick Ross’ Instagram



The post Look: Rick Ross Jumping Into A Swimming Pool Will Cool Your Whole Week Off – "Rate My Dive" appeared first on .

