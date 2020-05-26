Global  

Meek Mill Disgusted In White Minnesota Cop Using Knee In Death Of Black Man George Floyd: “Now They Killing Us On Camera, It’s No Excuses”

SOHH Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Meek Mill Disgusted In White Minnesota Cop Using Knee In Death Of Black Man George Floyd: “Now They Killing Us On Camera, It’s No Excuses”Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill has had enough. The hip-hop star has stepped forward to share his disgust in a now-viral Minnesota police officer making headlines for using a knee in the death of black man George Floyd. Meek x Disgusted Mill went to Instagram Tuesday and didn’t hold back his feelings. Meek acknowledged how […]

The post Meek Mill Disgusted In White Minnesota Cop Using Knee In Death Of Black Man George Floyd: “Now They Killing Us On Camera, It’s No Excuses” appeared first on .
