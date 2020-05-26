Meek Mill Disgusted In White Minnesota Cop Using Knee In Death Of Black Man George Floyd: “Now They Killing Us On Camera, It’s No Excuses”
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill has had enough. The hip-hop star has stepped forward to share his disgust in a now-viral Minnesota police officer making headlines for using a knee in the death of black man George Floyd. Meek x Disgusted Mill went to Instagram Tuesday and didn’t hold back his feelings. Meek acknowledged how […]
