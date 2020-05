Jimmy Fallon came under fire on Tuesday after a Saturday Night Live skit featuring him in blackface resurfaced online. The sketch, which first aired in 2000,...

Jimmy Fallon Releases Apology For Past SNL Skit He Did in Blackface in 2000 Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology for his actions about a 20-year-old skit he performed on Saturday Night Live in blackface. The 45-year-old Tonight Show host...

Just Jared 3 hours ago