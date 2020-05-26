Tom Cruise's Outer Space Movie Finds Director In Doug Liman
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Tom Cruise‘s much talked about space movie has found a director. Doug Liman will helm the upcoming flick, Variety reports. He’s previously worked with Tom on both Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. Tom had teamed up with Elon Musk and Space X to film as movie in outer space, and NASA confirmed news that [...]
The Legend of 1900 movie trailer (1998) - Plot synopsis: A baby boy, discovered in 1900 on an ocean liner, grows into a musical prodigy, never setting foot on land.
Shortly after the Second World War,..