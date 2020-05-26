Global  

Tom Cruise's Outer Space Movie Finds Director In Doug Liman

Just Jared Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Tom Cruise‘s much talked about space movie has found a director. Doug Liman will helm the upcoming flick, Variety reports. He’s previously worked with Tom on both Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. Tom had teamed up with Elon Musk and Space X to film as movie in outer space, and NASA confirmed news that [...]
