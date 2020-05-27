Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anderson Cooper Trashes Trump for Pushing Scarborough Conspiracy: ‘He Is Just a Little Man, Despite His Girth and Size’

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
CNN's *Anderson Cooper* went on a tear against President *Donald Trump* Tuesday night for his messaging on masks and his continued push of a conspiracy theory against a prominent critic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory

Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory 00:57

 President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the social media platform.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoahuilayTexas

TerritoriodeCoahyTX RT @Mediaite: Anderson Cooper Trashes Trump for Pushing Scarborough Conspiracy: 'He Is Just a Little Man, Despite His Girth and Size' https… 3 days ago

7Phyllo13

Phyllo13 RT @MikeSington: Anderson Cooper trashes Trump: “He is just a little man, despite his girth and size.” Got a tiny mushroom dick, too. 🍄 5 days ago

RedAlabamaTory

Jim Langcuster 🦁🐘 Just a little man at an increasingly beleaguered network punching above his weight. #CNN https://t.co/RFGnJTpl00 5 days ago

AlrantAl

Al Prior RT @3toedMitch: Anderson Cooper Trashes Trump for Pushing Scarborough Conspiracy: 'He Is Just a Little Man, Despite His Girth and Size' htt… 6 days ago