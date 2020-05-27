Anderson Cooper Trashes Trump for Pushing Scarborough Conspiracy: ‘He Is Just a Little Man, Despite His Girth and Size’
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () CNN's *Anderson Cooper* went on a tear against President *Donald Trump* Tuesday night for his messaging on masks and his continued push of a conspiracy theory against a prominent critic.
President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the social media platform.
