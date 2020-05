Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Simon Cowell is detailing his weight loss journey. The 60-year-old America’s Got Talent reality TV star got candid about his diet and his lifestyle in a recent interview with Extra. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Simon Cowell “I’m doing a bit of cooking, I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, [...] 👓 View full article