Don Lemon Tears Into Twitter for Feckless Response to Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Tweets: ‘Stop Hiding Behind the First Amendment for Profit’

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
CNN's Don Lemon tears into Twitter for its feckless response to Trump's 'disgusting' conspiracy theory tweets about Joe Scarborough: 'Stop hiding behind the First Amendment for profit'
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets 01:13

 Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.

