Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WSJ Editorial Board Calls Out Trump’s ‘Smear’ of Joe Scarborough: ‘Imitates the Steele Dossier’ While ‘Debasing His Office’

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
WSJ Editorial Board Calls Out Trump’s ‘Smear’ of Joe Scarborough: ‘Imitates the Steele Dossier’ While ‘Debasing His Office’'Wall Street Journal' editorial calls out Trump's 'presidential smear' of Joe Scarborough: He 'imitates the Steele dossier' while 'debasing his office'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory

Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory 00:57

 President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the social media platform.

Related videos from verified sources

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death [Video]

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death

Twitter reacts to a request from the widower of one of Joe Scarborough’s staffers from his time in Congress, accusing President Trump of perverting the memory of his dead wife.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published
Joe Biden Said He Would Not Pardon Trump if He’s Elected President [Video]

Joe Biden Said He Would Not Pardon Trump if He’s Elected President

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee says he wouldn’t pardon President Trump if he’s elected president.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GinadeMiranda2

Gina de Miranda Editorial Board Calls Out Trump's 'Smear' of Joe Scarborough: 'Imitates the Steele Dossier' While 'Debas... #Topbuzz https://t.co/Xej0FvCBQY 11 minutes ago

tmbrown327

Tim Brown WSJ Editorial Board Calls Out Trump’s ‘Smear’ of Joe Scarborough: ‘Imitates the Steele Dossier’ While ‘Debasing His… https://t.co/F9AT5PonHN 24 minutes ago

DrMCar

DrMCar RT @Mediaite: WSJ Editorial Board Calls Out Trump's 'Smear' of Joe Scarborough: 'Imitates the Steele Dossier' While 'Debasing His Office' h… 27 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "WSJ Editorial Board Calls Out Trump's 'Smear' of Joe Scarborough: 'Imitates the Steele Dossier' While 'Debasing Hi… https://t.co/oovZPLllWM 54 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite WSJ Editorial Board Calls Out Trump's 'Smear' of Joe Scarborough: 'Imitates the Steele Dossier' While 'Debasing His… https://t.co/nHfJTmyVFR 58 minutes ago