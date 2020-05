Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Billie Eilish is giving fans a closer look at one of her most buzzed-about tour visuals. The 18-year-old singer premiered the “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY” interlude from her Where Do We Go? tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic, on Tuesday (May 26). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish In the video, [...] 👓 View full article