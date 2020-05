'Doctor Strange' Director Comes on Board 'Labyrinth' Sequel Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Scott Derrickson has been recruited by TriStar Pictures bosses to helm and executive produce this follow-up project to 'The Muppets' maestro Jim Henson's cult 1986 movie. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz 'Doctor Strange' Director Comes on Board 'Labyrinth' Sequel https://t.co/NAyJ1l1Syp https://t.co/zCXJ7h4bgX 37 minutes ago .A Lancashire Lad RT @LeanneBenton20: Don't know how they will come close to the original but I am curious to see this when it comes out!!! Labyrinth Sequel… 4 hours ago Sunshine Don't know how they will come close to the original but I am curious to see this when it comes out!!! Labyrinth Seq… https://t.co/jL9YwI56FN 7 hours ago