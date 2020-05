Sylvester Stallone Puts La Quinta Golf Club Home Up for Sale Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Listed for $3.35 millions, the Mediterranean-style property features four bedrooms, a vaulted foyer, arched entrances and coved ceilings, a wine room and an outdoor kitchen. 👓 View full article

