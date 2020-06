Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A few days back, there were reports doing the rounds on social media that Alia Bhatt is staying with beau Ranbir Kapoor amid lockdown. The rumours started when Alia shared a post-workout selfie of herself flaunting her new haircut. The diva revealed that she got a hair makeover from her 'multitalented loved one'. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her cat Edward.