Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Exposes Minnesota Cop Connected To George Floyd’s Death: “Look At Him + You Can See Exactly What His Mentality Is”
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad Dennis Graham isn’t biting his tongue. The hip-hop star’s day one has come forward to air out the Minnesota police officer connected to the death of black man George Floyd. Dennis x Explodes On Tuesday, Graham relied on social media to let his feelings loose. Dennis shared his disgust in […]
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday, a day after a bystander's cell phone video captured one of them kneeling on the neck of an unarmed black man who later died in a hospital, the city's mayor said. Gavino Garay has more.