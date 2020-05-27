Karan Kundrra mourns actress Preksha Mehta's suicide; says, 'RIP little one'

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta took her own life on May 25, 2020, at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday night. The actress was just 25-years-old.
Preksha Mehta's last Instagram post was a heartbreaking line which read, "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana"...
TV actor Preksha Mehta who had worked in TV serials including Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq hanged herself at her residence in Indore on May 26, police said. A suicide note has also been found from crime scene. Preksha has also featured in 'Padman'. Speaking about the incident, SHO of Hiranagar Police...
