Karan Kundrra mourns actress Preksha Mehta's suicide; says, 'RIP little one'

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta took her own life on May 25, 2020, at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday night. The actress was just 25-years-old.



Preksha Mehta's last Instagram post was a heartbreaking line which read, "Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana"...


