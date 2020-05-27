Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kourtney Kardashian Travels to Utah with Her Kids for Quiet Getaway

Just Jared Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a little getaway! The 41-year-old reality star traveled to Utah for Memorial Day Weekend with her three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. According to her Instagram, Kourtney and her kids enjoyed an “escape to the desert” in Lake Powell and Amangiri. Kourtney decided to take her kids [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Sofia Richie Break Up

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Sofia Richie Break Up 02:28

 Kourtney Kardashian helps Scott Disick celebrate his birthday after his break up with Sofia Richie. Plus, Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian do a booty workout tutorial together. #KourtneyKardashian #SofiaRichie #ScottDisick

Related videos from verified sources

Scott Disick drops subtle Instagram message moments after Sofia Richie breakup [Video]

Scott Disick drops subtle Instagram message moments after Sofia Richie breakup

Moments after news broke that Sofia Richie andScott Disick called it quits, the reality star droppedwhat seems to be a subtle message on his Instagram.He shared a photo of himself hanging outby the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:16Published
Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy & Weight Gain Claims [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy & Weight Gain Claims

Kourtney Kardashian responds to weight gain comments, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are taking a break according to new reports. Plus, Kanye West might have new music out. #KylieJenner..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:54Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Kourtney Kardashian Travels to Utah with Her Kids for Quiet Getaway https://t.co/wxHydfnYRC via @JustJared 14 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Memorial Day Weekend with her kids in Utah: https://t.co/Tvl6fm9bNd 3 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Kourtney Kardashian Travels to Utah with Her Kids for Quiet Getaway 3 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Getaway Kourtney Kardashian Travels to Utah with Her Kids for Quiet Getaway https://t.co/CQawrxbqyS 4 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Getaway Kourtney Kardashian Travels to Utah with Her Kids for Quiet Getaway https://t.co/jROnMVR6XS 4 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Memorial Day Weekend with her kids in Utah: https://t.co/Tvl6fm9bNd 4 days ago