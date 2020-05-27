Global
Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Veteran actor Kiran Kumar who had been tested positive for Covid-19 on May 14 has now examined negative after the third test. The actor who was quarantined on a different floor of his bungalow is feeling much better now.
