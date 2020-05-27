Global  

Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Veteran actor Kiran Kumar who had been tested positive for Covid-19 on May 14 has now examined negative after the third test. The actor who was quarantined on a different floor of his bungalow is feeling much better now.
