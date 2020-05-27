Big B shares RGV's Coronavirus film trailer

Global  

Ram Gopal Varma has surprised everyone with his film on the current pandemic. Titled ‘Coronavirus’, the filmmaker recently released the trailer of the Telugu drama which he stated was shot entirely during lockdown. RGV received a big shout out from Amitabh Bachchan for the film. “The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown ..Titled : CORONAVIRUS.. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus,” Big B had shared on Twitter.
