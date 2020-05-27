Big B shares RGV's Coronavirus film trailer Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ram Gopal Varma has surprised everyone with his film on the current pandemic. Titled ‘Coronavirus’, the filmmaker recently released the trailer of the Telugu drama which he stated was shot entirely during lockdown. RGV received a big shout out from Amitabh Bachchan for the film. “The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown ..Titled : CORONAVIRUS.. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus,” Big B had shared on Twitter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 11 hours ago A Film By Errol Morris - Documentary movie 01:54 A Film By Errol Morris (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film A FILM BY ERROL MORRIS (w/t) asks the question why Leary, the High Priest of LSD, became a narc in 1974 and seemingly abandoned the millions he urged to turn on, tune in and drop out. Was his “perfect love” Joanna...

Related videos from verified sources Warning Do Not Play movie



Warning: Do Not Play - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Aspiring director Mi-jung struggles to come up with ideas for a new horror film until her friend Jun-seo tells her about a mysterious.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:54 Published 10 hours ago Noam Chomsky: Trump is culpable in deaths of Americans



Donald Trump is culpable in the deaths of thousands of Americans by using the coronavirus pandemic to boost his electoral prospects and line the pockets of big business, Prof Noam Chomsky has said. In.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:50 Published 5 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this