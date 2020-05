Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Kannada television actress Mebeina Micheal died in a road accident on Tuesday evening. The 22-year-old actress, who gained popularity on the reality show "Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life", was on her way to her hometown Madikeri and the accident took place near Devihalli in Karnataka, reports indiatoday.in. Mebeina was travelling with...