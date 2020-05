Jose Ayala Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text https://t.co/WzmyLFp4ws.… https://t.co/bsFbpNGURF 1 hour ago Black News / History Black Americans Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text https://t.co/1WviGPTvBu 2 hours ago Richelle Flores Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text https://t.co/crcj7cC3Xt 2 hours ago 👑Chairlady 👑 RT @enews: Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text https://t.co/6ZDhMmrPNh 2 hours ago MSN Katherine Schwarzenegger calls out brother for not responding to text https://t.co/G3dIgRaFVG 3 hours ago Galactic Life Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text https://t.co/2thRfTNfl4 https://t.co/aWWh3Ss2NE 4 hours ago Eugene Bedell jr. Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick on Instagram https://t.co/fdMJvVdrbz 5 hours ago E! News Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Out Brother Patrick for Not Responding to Her Text https://t.co/6ZDhMmrPNh 5 hours ago