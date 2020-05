Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposing herself in public with throwback pics before coronavirus Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Bar Refaeli joked that she misses getting drunk and exposing herself in public with a number of snaps prior to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this baystreetwiseguy ❌ Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposing herself in public with throwback pics before coronavirus… https://t.co/PqmdbO7fSs 2 hours ago Teju Banjoko Bar Refaeli says she misses being ‘drunk’ and exposing herself in public with throwback pics before coronavirus https://t.co/RGEw9UWZhY 3 hours ago Bossy Boots Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposing herself in public with throwback pics before coronavirus https://t.co/5rM7FM6o0F 4 hours ago alberto escobar Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposing herself in public with throwback pics before coronavirus… https://t.co/StHmcSsRoV 5 hours ago slightlydrunk.com Meh...Thinking this Coronavirus isn't all bad then... 'Model'? Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposi… https://t.co/IfisT87ZXi 6 hours ago Kevin Trumpbruster What’s really wrong with the world. Bitch not happy because virus killing 1000s of people around the world interfer… https://t.co/I8yUVzvru7 6 hours ago shannon b smith Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposing herself in public with throwback pics before coronavirus… https://t.co/AwbcHTKFeW 6 hours ago Red Card Ditto, Ma’am! Ditto! Bar Refaeli says she misses being 'drunk' and exposing herself in public with throwback pics… https://t.co/FAqdbSOkwo 7 hours ago