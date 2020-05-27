Global  

Fake Photo of Cop in George Floyd Killing Wearing Racist Hat Goes Viral on Social Media

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Fake Photo of Cop in George Floyd Killing Wearing Racist Hat Goes Viral on Social MediaA photo which falsely claimed to show the police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck wearing a "Make Whites Great Again" hat went viral on social media, Wednesday.
Tweets about this

politicalwilli

🎖🎖🎖Wake me up for the 5:30am Brennan raid⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @almostjingo: Please @jack @vijaya @TwitterSupport immediately stop letting “Make Whites Great Again” trend and mark this photo as a dee… 38 seconds ago

WakeUpForTruth

Faith RT @Jordan_Sather_: The “Make Whites Great Again” hat photo is of a dude named Jonathon Lee Riches, a known internet toll, it is NOT the co… 2 minutes ago

justcurl44

Justin Curley RT @RealMattCouch: George Floyd was murdered, and that officer deserves to be held accountable.. However this is FAKE and Photo-shopped t… 3 minutes ago

Spider_The_Man_

Matt “Make Whites Great Again” photo is being used to spread a fake story. It wasn’t the police officer who killed Georg… https://t.co/tmb7UFZcvz 14 minutes ago