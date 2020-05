Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may have broken up after almost three years together. The 37-year-old reality star and the 21-year-old model have been facing breakup rumors since he left his rehab facility after his privacy was violated. Now, Us Weekly is saying the rumors are true and citing a source. PHOTOS: Check out the [...] 👓 View full article