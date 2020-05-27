Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katy Perry Wonders if Elon Musk Slept Before SpaceX Launch Broadcast After Recently Having a Baby

Billboard.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Katy Perry knows a thing or two about extraterrestrials, so of course she supported the SpaceX launch Wednesday (May 27) by appearing on the Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space broadcast.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SpaceX’s first manned mission is 'transforming how we do spaceflight' -NASA

SpaceX’s first manned mission is 'transforming how we do spaceflight' -NASA 01:43

 Ahead of SpaceX's historic launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "We're transforming how we do spaceflight in general. The commercial crew program is in fact about commercializing lower earth...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff [Video]

Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff

NASA astronauts are set to blast off from U-S for the first time in nearly a decade. Elon Musk’s Space-X is at the controls, with the Falcon Nine rocket set to launch.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published
Historic SpaceX Launch Set For Wednesday [Video]

Historic SpaceX Launch Set For Wednesday

The countdown is on for Wednesday's historic SpaceX launch with two NASA astronauts is set to blast off from U.S. soil.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Katy Perry Tapped for Elon Musk's 'Space Launch' Event

The 'Daisies' singer has been confirmed to appear as a part of the upcoming special live television broadcast dubbed 'America Returns to Space' due next week.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

KatyATRL

Katy Perry ATRL TEST - New on Billboard: Katy Perry Wonders if Elon Musk Slept Before SpaceX Launch Broadcast After Recently Having… https://t.co/MK2Q4qzyiQ 2 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Katy Perry Wonders if Elon Musk Slept Before SpaceX Launch Broadcast After Recently Having a Baby… https://t.co/O54BiOTJ8W 2 hours ago