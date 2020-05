You Might Like

Tweets about this WW2 RT @JustJared: Kelly Clarkson sings the National Anthem for NASA's #LaunchAmerica - watch: https://t.co/B7NL8m6BoH 40 minutes ago JustJared.com Kelly Clarkson sings the National Anthem for NASA's #LaunchAmerica - watch: https://t.co/B7NL8m6BoH 59 minutes ago 🌻𝒜.ℋ𝑒𝓁𝑒𝓃𝒶🌻 RT @GMA: Though she may not have been physically present, @kellyclarkson lent her voice for a truly out-of-this-world event. https://t.co/W… 1 hour ago Janet MacCulloch Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem (via livestream) https://t.co/tAffaECc3V 3 hours ago Good Morning America Though she may not have been physically present, @kellyclarkson lent her voice for a truly out-of-this-world event. https://t.co/Wo5oezNEIX 3 hours ago Tim Fernholz thanks to @KiraBind I'm imagining that Kelly Clarkson rolls out of bed and sings the national anthem every morning 4 hours ago