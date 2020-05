Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Lady Gaga is going the extra mile. The 34-year-old “Rain On Me” singer posted a series of photos on Wednesday (May 27) to her Instagram ahead of the release of her studio album, Chromatica, on Friday (May 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the [...] 👓 View full article