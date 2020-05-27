Global  

Limbaugh on Trump’s Scarborough Conspiracy Tweets: He’s Throwing Gasoline on a Fire, ‘Having Fun’ Watching ‘Holier-Than-Thou’ Journos React

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
*Rush Limbaugh* argued Wednesday that President *Donald Trump* doesn't really care about the *Joe Scarborough* conspiracy theory he keeps pushing and is just doing it to watch what happens when he "throw[s] gasoline on a fire."
News video: Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death

Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death 01:14

 Twitter reacts to a request from the widower of one of Joe Scarborough’s staffers from his time in Congress, accusing President Trump of perverting the memory of his dead wife.

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory [Video]

Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory

President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:57Published

