Limbaugh on Trump’s Scarborough Conspiracy Tweets: He’s Throwing Gasoline on a Fire, ‘Having Fun’ Watching ‘Holier-Than-Thou’ Journos React
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () *Rush Limbaugh* argued Wednesday that President *Donald Trump* doesn't really care about the *Joe Scarborough* conspiracy theory he keeps pushing and is just doing it to watch what happens when he "throw[s] gasoline on a fire."
President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:57Published
