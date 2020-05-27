Megan Fox Steps Out for First Time Since Split Announcement From Brian Austin Green
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Megan Fox is grabbing coffee on the go, marking one of her first public outings since the news broke of her split from ex Brian Austin Green. The 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress was seen running errands on Wednesday (May 27) amid the pandemic in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox [...]
Meghan Fox may still be hanging on to her 10-year marriage to actor Brian Austin Green despite the pair announcing this week that they plan to divorce. FOXNews.com Also reported by •Daily Caller •Just Jared
