CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Trump for Retweeting Lou Dobbs Praise as Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Grim Milestone of 100,000

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
CNN's Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for retweeting Lou Dobbs' praise as coronavirus death toll surpasses grim milestone of 100,000
News video: Trump Flips Out Over Biden’s Ad

Trump Flips Out Over Biden’s Ad 02:12

 Joe Biden’s campaign ripped President Donald Trump for golfing as the coronavirus death toll rises.

COVID-19 Killed More Than 100,000 Americans In Just Three Months [Video]

COVID-19 Killed More Than 100,000 Americans In Just Three Months

Four days before CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield predicted it would happen, the COVID-19 death toll in the US reached 100,000 on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the grim number represents..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials [Video]

Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials

As the US death toll from the coronavirus approached 100,000, local officials had their hands full over the weekend with Memorial Day celebrations.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

