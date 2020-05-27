|
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Trump for Retweeting Lou Dobbs Praise as Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Grim Milestone of 100,000
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
CNN's Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for retweeting Lou Dobbs' praise as coronavirus death toll surpasses grim milestone of 100,000
Trump Flips Out Over Biden’s Ad 02:12
Joe Biden’s campaign ripped President Donald Trump for golfing as the coronavirus death toll rises.
Related videos from verified sources
COVID-19 Killed More Than 100,000 Americans In Just Three Months
Four days before CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield predicted it would happen, the COVID-19 death toll in the US reached 100,000 on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the grim number represents..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials
As the US death toll from the coronavirus approached 100,000, local officials had their hands full over the weekend with Memorial Day celebrations.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
