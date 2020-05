You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Hanks donates his plasma



Now that Tom Hanks no longer has the coronavirus, he's giving back some of his plasma. Hanks shared photos on Instagram indicating he's donating plasma to help others with the virus. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 12 hours ago Tom Hanks donates more plasma



Tom Hanks has donated more plasma to help with research in finding a coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published 14 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Tom Hanks donates plasma again after recovering from the coronavirus: 'Plasmatic!' Tom Hanks is doing what he can to help the fight against the coronavirus.

FOXNews.com 14 hours ago



Tom donates plasma for Covid-19 research Hollywood stalwart Tom Hanks has once again donated his plasma for the research of a vaccine for Coronavirus which has spread across the entire globe. Taking to...

IndiaTimes 15 hours ago





Tweets about this