After lockdown ends, Mani Ratnam to shoot Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan in one go Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mani Ratnam was eagerly looking forward to the third schedule of Ponniyin Selvan in Puducherry as it would mark his reunion with protégé Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Raavan (2010).



Unfortunately, the nationwide lockdown was imposed before the auteur could take his place behind the camera for the third stint. With the ongoing... Mani Ratnam was eagerly looking forward to the third schedule of Ponniyin Selvan in Puducherry as it would mark his reunion with protégé Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Raavan (2010).Unfortunately, the nationwide lockdown was imposed before the auteur could take his place behind the camera for the third stint. With the ongoing 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NewsR After lockdown ends, Mani Ratnam to shoot Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan in one go: https://t.co/w9dTwiFj3d 9 seconds ago Divi RT @ashforeverno1: After lockdown ends, Mani Ratnam to shoot Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan in one go https://t.co/27lCTnkknF via @m… 2 days ago Vinav Sharma RT @mid_day: After Lockdown Ends, Mani Ratnam To Shoot Aishwarya Rai-Starrer Ponniyin Selvan In One Go Via. @upalakbr999 https://t.co/Rp… 3 days ago CoineMama After lockdown ends, Mani Ratnam to shoot Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan in one go https://t.co/Rifdnj11vt 3 days ago Mid Day After Lockdown Ends, Mani Ratnam To Shoot Aishwarya Rai-Starrer Ponniyin Selvan In One Go Via. @upalakbr999 https://t.co/RpDGv9Kujp 3 days ago