Adam Sandler Almost Really Choked While Filming 'Uncut Gems'

Thursday, 28 May 2020
Adam Sandler leads his dog for a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (May 26). The -year-old actor enjoyed a late day stroll with wife Jackie, after picking up some food and drinks to go over the holiday weekend. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler Adam, along with [...]
News video: Adam Sandler Almost Choked During 'Uncut Gems' Filming

Adam Sandler Almost Choked During 'Uncut Gems' Filming 01:00

 Adam Sandler Almost Choked During 'Uncut Gems' Filming The actor won critical acclaim for his role as Howard Ratner in the movie, but directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed that he had a scary stunt scene. Josh Safdie, to 'Entertainment Weekly' Sandler revealed that he got plenty of bruises during...

